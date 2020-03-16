Edo court remands 43 years old for defiling minor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

An Evbuoriaria magistrate court in charge of juvenile and family matters sitting in Benin City, Edo State on Monday, remanded a 43-year-old lady identified as Miss Esther Ehikhioya a two-count charge for defiling a two years old minor (name withheld).

Detained Ehikhioya is a nanny in whose custody the minor is kept at a Catholic Intercessory Academy located along Sapele road in Benin City, defiled the minor.

‎The suspect was accused of “unlawfully and indecently” assaulting the victim by “putting her finger in her virginal and as a result, broke her hymen which was against the law and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 360 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol.II Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State.”

The case was brought with case no MEV/61C/C/2020 before Magistrate Dorothy Adamaigbo.

The second count reads: “That you Esther Ehikhioya (f) on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a girl aged two years without her consent or even with the consent which is immaterial as to her age and thereby committed an offense under section 218 of the Criminal code Cap 48 Vol 11 Laws of the Defunct Bendel state of Nigeria 1976 as applicable to Edo state”.

Also, Police medical report on the incident dated 13th of February 2020 with reference number CH: 8820/EDS/PMS/O/VOL. 1/68 and conducted before the presence of the father, mother and Aunty of the minor on Feb. 4th this year at about 1400hours revealed that the hymen of the minor in pre-school was not intact, no abrasion and nil bruises.

Magistrate Adamaigbo adjourned the case to March 26th this year for a hearing.

