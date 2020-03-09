Edo Comm advocates constitutional backing for 35% affirmative action for women

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Mrs Maria Edeko has tasked governments to make deliberate legislation to back the 35 per cent affirmative action for women representation in both elective and appointive offices.

In a press briefing to mark the 2020 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration, Edeko said Nigeria should give constitutional provision to the affirmative action to enable women to participate actively in decision-making processes in politics.

The 2020 International Women’s Day celebration focuses on engendering an equal world and the need for a collective effort in tackling the persistent barriers against the achievement of a gender-equal world.

She noted that strategic measures and planning are required to empower women in all aspects of life so that they can contribute meaningfully to societal development.

Edeko said the world could only be a better place if the rights of the vulnerable, particularly women and the girl-child, are respected so they contribute their quota to societal development.

Assessing the accomplishment of the 12-action plan of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the commissioner said progress has been made in the area of education and health, while other areas remain stagnant.

She lauded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government for its massive investment in basic education through its tech-based initiative known as the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme, noting that it was empowerment for the girl-child.

Edeko, who applauded the Edo State Government for domesticating the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law, called for concrete steps in ending the spate of gender-based violence.

She, however, charged governments at all levels to deal seriously with all issues arising from the abuse of women and girl-child.

