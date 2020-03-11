Edo 2020: Obaseki’s desperation for second term stoking crisis in APC says spokesman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE state Publicity Secretary of Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chris Azebanmwan yesterday said the desperation by Governor Godwin Obaseki for second term ticket without passing through the rigours of primary was responsible for the crisis in party which he said some other members of the party with selfish ambition were cashing on to purportedly remove the national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from office.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City, Azebanmwan who described the governor’s ambition as obnoxious alleged that Obaseki has turned the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party to an arm of the state government where meetings are held in government house, resolutions drafted and signatures on the attendance list appended as if they were signed in support of the resolutions.

He said it was part of the design to polarise the party in Edo State that resulted in the alleged suspension of Oshiomhole in his ward.

READ ALSO:

He said: “We the leaders, officers and party faithful of APC Edo State hereby categorically and unequivocally state for the record that we have implicit confidence in Adam’s Oshiomhole as our National Chairman.

“We also wish to pit it on record that the state Executive Commitee of our party in Edo State stand by the 17 Exco members of Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area who have publicly denounced the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole at his Ward level.

“The purported suspension was the machinations of Godwin Obaseki using nine erstwhile members of the Ward Exco who had earlier been suspended by the majority of that organ of the party in the Ward.

“Obaseki believes he is bigger than the party hence his contempt for party structures and party faithful.”

In his response, Special Adviser to Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie described Azebanmwan as a dissident who has been suspended from party and therefore cannot speak for the party.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: