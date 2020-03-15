Edo 2020: National festival to go on despite threat of Corona virus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – DESPITE he threat of Corona virus, Edo State Government announced yesterday that it was confident and prepared to host 11, 500 athletes and officials during 20th National Sports Festival which kicks off in Benin City on March 22.

Deputy Governor, Mr. Phillip Shaibu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of Edo 2020, announced this yesterday while briefing journalists on the state’s preparedness for hosting the festival.

READ ALSO:

On his part, Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare said the federal government is spending less than N1 billion in the festival because Edo state involvement of the private sector in hosting the festival.

Dare also told journalists that the festival would also serve as avenue to get athletes for the Olympic games later this year to be held in Tokyo Japan.

Shaibu explained that Lassa Fever and Coronavirus have the same method contact-tracing and treatment, adding that before the outbreak of Lassa Fever the state was already prepared as it is a centre for the treatment of the disease addi g that 15 entry points have been set up where all the tems coming in would be thoroughly to screened before they are allowed to have access to the city and games village where they will be accommodated.

“For us in Edo we are ready, we are ready to make history”, Shaibu said and assured Nigerians that the state was ready to host the best festival ever.

In his comment, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and Chairman, Medical Sub-committee of Edo 2020, Prof. Darlinton Obaseki, said a 24-hour medical centre was being mounted at the games village and camps of the athletes.

“As we speak, Coronavirus is not in Nigeria. The Italian who had coronavirus is almost fully recovered and would be discharged this week.

“There is no justifiable reason to postpone the games as that would spread panic”, Prof. Obaseki said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: