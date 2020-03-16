ECOWAS Parliament sets up an Ad hoc Committee on direct election

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

ECOWAS Parliament has set up an Ad hoc Committee on Direct Election to revive Association of Presiding Officers of West African Parliament.

The ad hoc Committee is expected to make recommendations that would be presented for adopted to the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Presently, Members of ECOWAS Parliament are nominated by their national Parliaments, which falls short of what is applicable to many other regional Parliaments of the world.

The fifteen member Committee is chaired by the first deputy Speaker, Ahmed ldriss Wase who is also Nigeria’s Deputy Speaker while other members are drawn from each country that constitute the regional Parliament.

They include :Sedami Medagan -Benin; Noal Toe Goakun- Burkina Faso; Filomena Goncalves- Cape Verde; Fanny Chantal -Cote d’ Ivoire; Mohammed Magassy-Gambia; Clement Kofi Humado -Ghana; Aissata Daffe- Guinea ; Caramo Camara -Guinea Bissua; Clarence Massaquoi- Liberia ; Youssouf Aya-Mali; Hanatou Barkire- Niger; Biodun Olujimi- Nigeria ; Aime Assine -Senegal; Chernor Maju Bah -Sierra Leone and kofi Tsolenyanu from Togo.

Announcing its composition at the closing of the inaugural Session of the Fifth Legislature in Niamey, Niger Republic, the speaker , Sidia Mohammed Tunis urged members to carry out their assignment with dedication.

‘This is a project that l hold dearly and I wish to urge members of the adhoc committee to approach the job with all seriousness it deserves’.

He said members would be called upon at any time to meet in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, to adopt a road map, not necessarily during the ordinary session.

The speaker equally called on other members who were nominated into the fourteen standing committees to accept their nominations and work assiduously for the development of the region.

‘I realized to the extend a lot of lobbying was done , lending to the final conclusion of the work. Imbibe the culture of comprise believing that as an intergrading parliament, there are no winner or losers. We should regard ourselves as winners even if our expectations were not fully met.’

Sidie also announced his intention to revive the Association of Presiding Officers of West African Parliament to promote a good working relationship between the regional and national parliaments of member states.

He said although the duality of membership had some disadvantages , it could provide the parliament with renewed opportunities.

Such collaboration, he said is expected to be mutually beneficial to both institutions.

