ECOWAS: Adjogbe bags Africa man of the year award

By Festus Ahon

YOUTH Council of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS has conferred the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity as Africa Man of Year on the immediate past Executive Director, Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr. Samuel Adjogbe.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at Evwreni, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, where Adjogbe was also inducted as a member of the West Africa (ECOWAS) Youth Council, Global President of the body, Mr Emmanuel William said the award was in recognition of his (Adjogbe’s) contributions to the development of the Niger Delta region.

He noted that Adjogbe had prioritized the execution of critical projects and put on display, good practices that would bestow good life for the people of the oil-rich region.

Saying that Adjogbe had contributed immensely in advancing growth of the economy through upstreaming and provision of leadership for the younger generation, he said: “We commend your efforts in youth development, empowerment and philanthropic gestures”.

Responding, Adjogbe dedicated the award to “all Nigerians working in the spirit of transparency and integrity in public service.”

Thanksgiving President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve in the board of NDDC, he noted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was thriving in the country “because of the recognition of Buhari as a man of integrity.”

Reiterating that integrity was key to development, he charged all political office holders be transparent and imbibe the culture of integrity in carrying out their duties.

In his remarks, erudite scholar, Prof Sunny Awhefeada described Adjogbe as a bridge-builder per excellence who made a lot of positive changes in NDDC.

