East West road project gets NSIA’s N20bn

…As FG orders contractors back to sites

By Chris Ochayi & Fortune Eromosele

Relief is on the way for commuters passing through excruciating pains plying the deteriorated East West road as the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, announced its decision to contribute about N20 billion to the construction of the highway.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who disclose this in Abuja, maintained that the funds would be spread across the four sections of the highway project.

Senator Akpabio, to end, ordered contractors handling construction works on sections, 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the road to return to project sites in wake of NSIA’s commitment.

The minister said the NSIA, will make this contribution only if contractors, are ready to resume work on the site this week.

According to him, contracts of the East west roads were given in 2007 and were scheduled to have been completed in 2010, but have not been completed.

The immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom, noted however that since the assumption of his office, all issues that seem to negate the completion of the project have been resolved.

He said, “Responsibility for funding the project is controlled by the NSIA, PIDF, which is controlled and warehoused by the NSIA, PIDF, which is the, Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, is managed by the NSIA. This was transferred in 2018, September.

“By that time, the federal government had approved about N19.6 billion to be provided for the interest group in 2018, out of which about 17.1 billion was an amount given to contractors. Whatever was left of the 19 billion would have been transferred to the NSIA fund, for continuous progress on the road.”

The Minister added that the Section five of the project will begin soon and details will be submitted to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, for approval, stating that the ministry is fully committed to completing the projects.

“The Federal Government is very concerned about this project because progress on the East West roads is slow, totally non-existent, people of the Niger Delta region are very agitated and the contractors are also very worried.

“The problem is that the road contract that was supposed to have been completed in 2010 is still dragging on up to 14 years after.

“We as a Ministry with the NSIA, have intended to resolve all issues that seem to negate the completion of the project. We are coming out in the next days with our greatest plan of work, to ensure that the East West road, Sections 1-4 will be completed on time.

“NSIA, has also made a commitment that if all contractors will return to site this week, it will make available immediately in the interim about N20 billion to pay for any generated IPC, commencing from this week.

“We will sign the tripartite agreement on Thursday, the three sides have worked very hard, just remaining a few consultations with the contractors and that will not be an issue, we want all contractors to return to site immediately.”

Vanguard

