Eagles star Ahmed Musa swims with ‘dolphin’ to kill time

Nigeria international and Al-Nassr star Ahmed Musa is ‘swimming with a dolphin’ to pass the time in self-isolation.

The spread of Covid-19 has brought all football competitions across the world to a stop, with the players in self-isolation to avoid spreading the pandemic.

Those diagnosed with the coronavirus have had to go into quarantine for two weeks, while others are keeping themselves busy with one challenge or another.

For the 27-year-old, who has found himself sitting at home in isolation, turned to the swimming pool to spend his time.

In a video posted on Musa’s Instagram, the forward is seen struggling to climb onto plastic dolphin in the pool.

“See what staying at home caused. But finally I calmed oh, who want to see the ending?”

The ex-Leicester City man boasts of 17 appearances with no goals in the Saudi Arabian elite division this term for Rui Vitoria’s men.

In his maiden season at Riyadh’s King Fahd Stadium after moving from CSKA Moscow, Musa contributed seven goals from 24 games.

