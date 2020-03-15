Vanguard Logo

DSS probes personnel over Kebbi presidential episode

DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it will sanction its personnel for negligence over security breach in the futile attempt made by one Mohammed Guddare to have unauthorised handshake with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of the service disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

“The service has reviewed the video of the incident and is taking measures against its personnel found to have been negligent in their duties,” he said.

Afunanya dismissed reports that presidential details killed the intruder that tried to break the security cordon to attack the president at Argungu, Kebbi State on March 12.

He said the intruder made overzealous but futile attempt to have an unauthorised handshake with the President thus breaching security protocols.

Afunanya said Guddare was stopped by security details and arrested for thorough investigation.

According to him, preliminary investigation has revealed that he is not a hostile person, but an overzealous enthusiast of the president. (NAN)

