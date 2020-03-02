DSS: CSO condemns alleged harassment of Ogundipe, Mojeed

Flays misuse of security institutions against journalists

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, called Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education, CHRICED, Monday, condemned the alleged harassment of a reporter with Premium Times, Samuel Ogundipe, and the Editor-in-Chief, Premium Times, Muskilu Mojeed.

This was contained in statement signed by the Executive Director, Comrade Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, while reacting to an alleged manhunt of the two journalists over leaked memo allegedly authored by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno who had earlier detailed how Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, had been meddling and interfering with the entire security architecture, which was exclusively reported by Premium Times.

The statement reads in part, “Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) unequivocally condemns the going harassment of Premium Times editors and reporters by the Department of State Services (DSS).

“There are indications that Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe has had to go underground after the DSS launched a manhunt for him. The residence of the Editor-in-Chief, Muskilu Mojeed was also reportedly besieged by operatives of the DSS, apparently to arrest him.

“The DSS is apparently irked by the leaked memo authored by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno who had earlier detailed how President Buhari’s Chief of Staff had been meddling and interfering with the entire security architecture, with very serious implications for the stability of the country.

“The leaked memo, which was exclusively and extensively reported by Premium Times, also detailed how Kyari had been issuing directives to the service chiefs as if he was President in his own right.”

The group also demanded the DDS to end the alleged harassment of Premium Times editors and reporters as the world watches their operations.

“We, therefore, call on the DSS to immediately end the ongoing harassment and hounding of Premium Times editors and reporters. CHRICED also admonishes the service to know that across the world, policymakers and investors are closely watching to see if the Nigerian State is serious about its commitment to the rule of law.

“The continuous hounding of journalists who have done no wrong would likely send the wrong message to Nigeria’s international partners and those willing to bring in their resources to invest in the country”, it said.

The group also flayed alleged misuse of security institutions by some political office holders, especially against journalists who are legitimately doing their job as watchdogs.

“CHRICED flays the misuse of security institutions funded by taxpayers to intimidate citizens, especially journalists who are doing their legitimate duty by reporting the true state of governance to all citizens.

“Through the patriotic, intrepid and courageous reporting by Samuel Ogundipe, the whole country and the entire world got to know about the petty squabbles in the Presidency, and how the fight against the insurgency and other manifestations of insecurity had been weakened by the turf wars within the government.

“From the content of the leaked memo, it was also very clear that even in the face of the mindless slaughter of defenseless Nigerians by terrorists, bandits and other violent criminals, President Buhari continues to project weakness by abdicating his responsibility to his Chief of Staff who has been exercising power of the President by proxy rule.

“With these facts so well established, it is condemnable that the DSS is again resorting to the discredited tactic of hounding journalists to force them to divulge the source of the leaked memo.

READ ALSO: CSO advocates conduct of general elections on same day

“To say the least, it is shameful that the DSS as a key security agency of the State meant to keep citizens safe has decided to travel the derided road of brow-beating journalists because they exposed the truth and nothing but the truth about the abnormalities going on in the Buhari Presidency. No matter the level of intimidation, the truth remains that the Buhari regime has the duty to protect the lives and property of Nigerians”, it said.

The group also alleged that citizens currently live in fear as they cannot freely express themselves as their constitutional rights are threatened.

“The current reality is that life has become so cheap, and so devalued that citizens now live in fear, and are reluctant to travel across the country. Those are the realities, which should bother the DSS, not how to harass and intimidate journalists who exhibited courage and candor by alerting the nation about the wrangling which undermined the nation’s ability to secure itself”, the group added.