DPR to begin clampdown on illegal gas plants in Kwara soon – Official

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Kwara, on Friday, says it will soon clamp down on illegal gas outlets operating in various parts of the state.

The DPR Head of Operations in Kwara, Mr. Oyedele Ibitayo, disclosed this in Ilorin during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN also reports that DPR had earlier embarked on a roadshow on Gas Safety Awareness Campaign, in collaboration with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

The agency had, in the roadshow, passed through Ahmadu Bello Way, University road, Fate, Sango, Oja-Oba, Ipata, Surulere, Post Office and Challenge areas of Ilorin, the state capital.

Ibitayo said that DPR decided to embark on the campaign to sensitise people on how best to cook with gas.

He said that the roadshow was also aimed at warning illegal operators of gas plants to desist from such acts.

Ibitayo urged members of the public to follow safety precautions when cooking with gas in their homes, restaurants, bars, markets and other places.

He advised them to buy their cooking gas from certified LPG plants, follow safety rules at refill locations and look out for expiry date when purchasing new cylinders.

The head of operations advised residents of the state to always ensure they applied the best safety practices when cooking with gas.

