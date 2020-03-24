DPR enforces N125 pump price in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

…okays compliance by fuel stations

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) monitored petrol stations in Kaduna on Tuesday to enforce the N125 pump price compliance.

It, however, expressed satisfaction with the compliance rate by many petrol stations in the state to the new fuel pump price of N125 per litre.

Speaking to journalists, the DPR’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Alhaji Adamu Garba said all the facilities so far visited were in compliance.

Garba was in the company of other DPR top management staff on the compliant monitoring to some selected petrol stations across the state.

“The department is out to monitor the compliance of fuel stations on the decrease in petroleum pump price following the announcement by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the economic melt-down and the down sloop of the price of crude oil at the international market,” he said.

He said DPR staff had been on surveillance since last week, even as there had been reports of compliance at the various stations.

“Even the market forces will make petrol stations comply because if station A is selling at N145 per litre and station B is selling at N125 per litre, we know everyone will patronize station B because of the reduction in price,” he said.

The DPR, he assured, would ensure the public get their money’s worth when buying fuel as one of the department’s daily operations was to ascertain the accuracy of dispensing pumps.

He said it was not possible to know if a pump was dispensing accurately or not with bear eye’s but urged the public to report to the department if they suspected the pump of a filling station was not dispensing accurately in order to use its measuring instruments and determine the accuracy of dispensing pumps.

“The DPR has penalties. Any operator found wanting or their pumps not delivering accurately will be given a punitive sanction of monetary value, have their license suspended for some months and if there is a repeater of same offence, we might withdraw the license,” he said.

Although no fuel station was hoarding products, those not selling do not have the facility to sell to the general public, he said.

A visit to Mobil and Edi Jen Station located along Independence Way and Ali Akilu road in Kaduna, respectively, showed that both stations had complied with the N125 per litre pump price.

