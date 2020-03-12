Dortmund CEO confirms what it would take to sell Jadon Sancho

Kindly Share This Story:

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed that the club would be open to selling winger Jadon Sancho if the Englishman asks to leave.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for this entire season, you’ll know that pretty much the entire population of the planet want to sign Sancho this summer after a number of exceptional performances over in Germany

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are three sides who have been heavily linked with Sancho, but Dortmund have always been adamant that they do not want to sell the 19-year-old at the end of the season.

However, speaking to RMC Sport (via the Evening Standard), Watzke confirmed that they would consider a sale if Sancho himself specifically asks for one.

“Jadon is a very, very great talent, perhaps the greatest currently in Europe among players under the age of 21,” Watzke said. “In my opinion, he has the potential to become one of the top two or three players in the world in the years to come.

“We will do our best to keep him as long as possible. We have a very good relationship with him.,

“But if one day, he comes to see us and tells us that he wants to leave the club, then we will discuss it. But this is not our first option. The first option is to keep it as long as possible.”

That’s pretty much how it works with every good player. It hardly comes as a surprise to hear Dortmund want to keep a teenager who has already managed 17 goals and 19 assists this season, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy for them.

All three Premier League sides have been tipped to launch huge bids worth well over £100m to bring the former Manchester City starlet back to England, and Dortmund has always proven to be willing sellers if the price is right.

Despite what all the ‘in the know w’ Twitter accounts will tell you, nobody knows what Sancho is going to do just yet. The race to sign him is on, and everyone wants to make sure they win.

