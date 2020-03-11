Don’t depend on handouts from Politicians— Guber aspirant tells youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in the 2021 Anambra State gubernatorial election, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, has challenged government at all levels to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in order to discourage them from depending on handouts from Politicians.

Dr. Okwenna, further urged that programmes and policies of government should be able to develop and advance our youths and make them financially independent.

He spoke as a Guest Lecturer at the Annual Drug Abuse Awareness/Leadership Conference, organized by the West African Students’ Union Parliament at Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education Kano, Kano State.

Okwenna was a former Commissioner for Environment, Mineral Resources, Science and Technology, in the Peter Obi-led administration.

He said, “Government should promote Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training that will make our youths self sufficient and ensure they don’t depend on handouts from Politicians”.

On their part, he advised the youths to imbibe food virtues so as to be change agents and to ensure that their actions and behaviors conforms to the highest standards of public morality and accountability.

He further urged them to be responsible stewards of the state and to abhor corruption and discourage profligate lifestyle, wastages and primitive acquisition of wealth.

Stressing on his intentions to run for the office of Governor of Anambra State, the “Ugwumba Osumenyi” declared that he will make Anambra state a destination of choice for the youths through innovative ideas if elected.

“Our target is that Anambra state should be one of the top exporters of Information and Communication Technology products,” he stressed.

According to him, ICT would be one of the key factors for economic development of Anambra state if he wins, adding that “we shall transform most of our youths from cyber fraudsters to innovators and incubators of ideas.

“They shall form the backbone for E-governance, E-business and E-learning policies and programmes of our government,” Dr. Okwenna said.

Highlight of the event which attracted over 4,500 participants from across the state was the decoration of the in-coming governorship hopeful with the Kwame Nkrumah Exemplary Leadership Award, as Icon of Societal Development in Nigeria.

