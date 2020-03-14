Breaking News
Translate

DJ Cuppy praises Teni for helping her through dark times

On 1:05 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

DJ Cuppy, the celebrity DJ and daughter of Oil and Gas businessman, Femi Otedola, Several days after releasing her project, has eulogized her colleague Teni the Entertainer for helping her through dark times.

According to DJ Cuppy, she suffered a loss of confidence prior to the release of her EP, ‘Original Copy‘ until she spoke with the for your case crooner on phone. Cuppy mentioned that Teni helped her raise her confidence when she as struggling with her esteem.

READ ALSO: I’m supernatural, says Semenya, as she pursues Olympics 200m slot

Cuppy made this known when she posted a picture of Teni‘s call and wrote;  “Just when I was giving up… Teni called me with the encouragement I needed. This superstar literally sat on the phone with me and heard me out. She then told me she’s been through the same thing when she was working on her first project. People didn’t believe in her. I’m not alone.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!