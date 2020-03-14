DJ Cuppy praises Teni for helping her through dark times

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

DJ Cuppy, the celebrity DJ and daughter of Oil and Gas businessman, Femi Otedola, Several days after releasing her project, has eulogized her colleague Teni the Entertainer for helping her through dark times.

According to DJ Cuppy, she suffered a loss of confidence prior to the release of her EP, ‘Original Copy‘ until she spoke with the for your case crooner on phone. Cuppy mentioned that Teni helped her raise her confidence when she as struggling with her esteem.

Cuppy made this known when she posted a picture of Teni‘s call and wrote; “Just when I was giving up… Teni called me with the encouragement I needed. This superstar literally sat on the phone with me and heard me out. She then told me she’s been through the same thing when she was working on her first project. People didn’t believe in her. I’m not alone.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: