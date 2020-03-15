Disagreement in Imo community over incest allegation against King’s cabinet member

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Widespread disagreement Sunday continued to rock the Ngugo Obaire autonomous community in Ikeduru local government area of Imo state, over an allegation of incest allegedly committed by one Adolphus Ndukwe, who is one of the cabinet members of the traditional ruler, Eze Paulycarb Anugwo, of Ngugo.

Vanguard in Owerri, visited the Ngugo community, at the palace of Eze Anugwo, where the villagers assembled on the issue wondering why the suspect from Umuopara village, has remained a member of the Eze’s cabinet following the allegation, weeks after it was reported to the Eze.

Vanguard captured both sides of the arguments on the boiling issue of incest in Ngugo community, with some saying that the victim, is said to be mentally challenged.

According to some of the stakeholders, the President General, PG, of Ngugo community, who introduced himself as Barrister Steven Nnadi, said: “I want to state it here without fear or favour. I was present when this matter was reported to Eze, that a member of his cabinet had committed incest.

“There are two sides, in this case, the traditional aspect and the criminal code of Nigeria, which stated that you should not have anything to do with an imbecile including having sexual intercourse.

“We have received a letter in respect to this matter. The only thing the Eze did wrong was that he did not take action when this matter was reported to him. Umuopara investigated it and sent a letter to Eze, nothing has been done.”

In support of the PG’s submission, Chief Maurice Uzuzu, said: “Anybody entitled as chief must say the truth. We are native of Ngugo. Let me tell you the truth, such offence was committed. I reported the case to Eze.

“I told the Eze, that when such a thing happens that the person is not supposed to be a cabinet member. It is a reality.

It is more than two weeks. Adolphus Ndukwe, from Umuopara Ngugo, case was reported to the Eze.”

However, an elder from Umuopara, Nze Chimankpa Ekezie, confirmed that there was a letter of investigation on Ndukwe, incest’s allegation and submitted to the Eze. “We also fined him (Ndukwe) N20, 000 and that he will embark on cleansing of the land.”

When the suspect, Adolphus Ndukwe,

was asked on how the story started, he denied it and said it was a setup.

He said: “I never did a thing like that, it was the plan of some people in the village that the girl should point at me that I was the one responsible for her pregnancy.

“She has given birth for the third time. Why is it I was not accused of those ones. Let me tell you, this girl has been caught for three times in sexual activities in a public place.”

When he was asked whether it was true that the father of the girl, has warned him to stop the young girl from visiting him (Ndukwe) in his house.

He said: “Yes, the father has warned me but I was not responsible for the pregnancy. Some people want to rubbish my name.”

However, Eze Anugwo, while reacting said: “There is no letter written to me as officially informing me that look this kind of thing is happening. There is no report before me on this issue telling me of what happened. Nobody has told me. What I received was a judgement of a letter from Umuopara, that was given to me. I also received a letter from the victim on the same issue.”

