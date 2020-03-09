Digital platforms like Ogelle will create jobs for African youths – Obasanjo

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Ogelle team felicitate with former president at 83

By Chris Onuoha

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended the management of Ogelle.com for creating a platform dedicated to the promotion of African content only. Obasanjo gave the commendation when the Ogelle team led by Osita Oparaugo, its founder, paid him a visit in Ota, Ogun State.

The team who were in Ota to felicitate with the former president’s 83rd birthday anniversary introduced the platform and presented him with an Ogelle-branded T-shirt. Obasanjo admired the T-Shirt and expressed joy to see that a platform has been created for African content only.

He said; “What you have created is huge, focus is right and there’s content all over Africa, just the medium for promotion and distribution is what our youths need to excel. I thank you for creating this and coming to present it to me.”

Speaking further, he noted that in this digital age, the digital space can create a lot of jobs for African youths while charging the team to consider home first in promoting the platform. “In all you do and wherever you may go in promoting this platform, remember Nigeria first and then Africa – because in the beginning was Nigeria and in the end will be Nigeria,” Obasanjo said.

On his part, Oparaugo said he and his team decided to pay a visit to Obasanjo and introduce the platform to him because the former president has demonstrated in so many ways that he has African stability and development at heart. He also said that the visit was a follow-up to his brief meeting with Obasanjo in Kigali, the Rwandan capital where the Ogelle.com platform is also stationed.

“Our mission is to provide a truly global platform for African content creators by connecting them to audiences across several cultures and providing relevant content for the intellectual, cultural and social development of African continent. With users across the continent of Africa, Ogelle has the capacity to create employment opportunities and an avenue for creative expression to millions of African youths,” Oparaugo said.

He also noted that Ogelle, owned by Reddot Television Network, an Africa’s first user generated content platform with 100 percent focus on African content, is an online video sharing resource and entertainment platform, launched in Lagos in April 2019 and has recorded impressive global acceptance since inception. Designed to promote and facilitate the development of African creative industry, Ogelle integrates User Generated Content (UGC) and exclusive original production Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) delivered as a free and subscription-based service.

Vanguard

