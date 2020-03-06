Dickson urges support for Gov. Diri to conduct Consultative Ward Congresses

Kindly Share This Story:

The Immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has urged the leaders and teeming supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party to give their unflinching support to state Governor, Hon Douye Diri, to ensure the successful conduct of ward congresses in the State on Saturday.

The former Governor who thanked party leaders and members for their enduring loyalty and support to the party urged them to conduct rancour free, credible and consultative all inclusive congresses in the state.

The ex-Governor said in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, on Thursday that the exercise led by the Governor was designed to strengthen internal cohesion within the party and not to weaken it.

He said that the Governor has his support and indeed the leadership of the party in the exercise and should have the cooperation of all members and leaders.

He commended members for the maturity and the consultative, all inclusive approach which they have adopted for the exercise and urged them to sustain it in the interest of the party.

“I thank all party leaders and members for their support for the Governor. I urge all party faithfuls to work towards a rancour-free consultative, all-inclusive exercise tomorrow.

“The exercise is meant to strengthen the party and not to weaken it so all party leaders and members should support the exercise led by the Governor

“The Governor has my support in what he is doing. I like the way the exercise has started with consultation in various wards.

“I urge our teeming supporters to continue in that spirit. They should ensure that it is consultative and all inclusive.”

