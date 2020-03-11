Dethronement: This is democracy, not a military regime — Kwankwaso

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The former governor of Kano state Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has expressed disaffection with the recent dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano by the state government describing the act as unconstitutional.

In a two minutes video clip made available to newsmen in Kano in the early hours of Wednesday, Kwankwaso who spoke in the Hausa language also described it as an act of impunity which is also beyond the powers of the state Governor alone.

He condemned the way and manner the Emir who he described as a global figure was treated, insisting that it was a violation of his fundamental rights as provided by section 35 of the constitution of the country.

Kwankwaso said “Honestly speaking what happened on Monday the 9th of March 2020 is a sad thing for the entire people of Kano, Nigerians and the entire people of the world because the dethroned Emir is a global figure because of the struggles he lead in his entire life especially when he served as the CBN governor and this job at the Kano Emirate.

“On this day, we have seen very annoying things especially the way impunity and disregard to the constitution and the laws were implored in dethroning His Highness the Emir of Kano. We see this action as totally unjust.

“More so, the way we saw the deployment of security agents, it is clear that this is beyond what a state Governor alone can do. Despite the intervention of his (Sanusi II) lawyers seeking for him to be allowed to move to Lagos where he chose, he was forcefully put in a plane and taken to the remotest place in the country and after some plea, he was taken to another part of the same Nasarawa state.

“We see this as a violation of the constitution especially as Nigeria has grown above this. It is especially a violation of section 35 of the constitution which emphasises on the rights of the citizen.

“But even as you have chosen to use impunity to dethrone him, I wish to remind you that this is a democratic dispensation and not a military regime.”

vanguard

