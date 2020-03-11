Dethroned Emir of Kano’s new home under construction

Kindly Share This Story:

The new home of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, is still undergoing construction, TheCable reports.

The house, which is located about 500 metres from the palace of the Emir of Awe, was still undergoing some upgrade as of Wednesday evening.

The building is owned by the chairman of Awe local government area of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Akano.

Artisans were seen fixing barbed wires and painting the building.

A truck also delivered a heap of sand for some finishing works inside the compound.

Sanusi was dethroned by Kano State government on Tuesday for allegedly disrespecting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other constituted authorities in the state.

