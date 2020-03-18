Breaking News
Translate

Despite zero case, Zimbabwe declares national emergency over COVID-19

On 8:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Zimbabwe, COVID-19
President Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the coronavirus pandemic as a national disaster. He said this could help the government mobilize resources. Mnangagwa also cancelled Independence Day celebrations and international sporting events to curb spread of COVID-19.

“The government has postponed the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), all previously scheduled national independence celebrations and international sporting events on hold until the coronavirus threat dissipates”, Mnangagwa said.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: 9 northern states to close schools for 30 days

Although this southern African nation has not yet registered any case of COVID-19, the economic impact of the pandemic is already being felt, according to authorities.

Zimbabwe has been plunged into an economic crisis over mass unemployment and currency devaluation for the past two decades.

Africa News

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!