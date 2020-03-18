Despite zero case, Zimbabwe declares national emergency over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the coronavirus pandemic as a national disaster. He said this could help the government mobilize resources. Mnangagwa also cancelled Independence Day celebrations and international sporting events to curb spread of COVID-19.

“The government has postponed the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), all previously scheduled national independence celebrations and international sporting events on hold until the coronavirus threat dissipates”, Mnangagwa said.

Although this southern African nation has not yet registered any case of COVID-19, the economic impact of the pandemic is already being felt, according to authorities.

Zimbabwe has been plunged into an economic crisis over mass unemployment and currency devaluation for the past two decades.

