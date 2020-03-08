DESOPADEC bags agency of the year at Independent Newspaper Awards

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, has bagged the agency of the year award at the 2020 edition of the Independent Newspaper Awards.

The event which was held on Saturday in Lagos, had in attendance the Delta State Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro who also bagged an award as Peace Ambassador of the Niger Delta.

Accepting the award on behalf of DESOPADEC, managing director of the commission, Bashorun Askia Ogieh who graced the event in company of other executives of the DESOPADEC board, said the agency will do more in delivering the objectives for the people in its mandate area.

He said: “We will continue to do more in bringing development to the doorsteps of our people. Together, myself and colleagues will ensure that we bring better life and living standard to our people.

“I want to use this medium to thank the visionary governor of Delta State Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who has dimmed it necessary to rejig the board and restructure DESOPADEC for what we are now seeing as result-oriented organization.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: