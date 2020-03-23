Deputy British High Commissioner hosts private screening of ‘Chatroom’

Kindly Share This Story:

Chatroom, a movie by Peju Ibekwe, which addresses gender-based violence and the silence culture, was on-screen on Thursday, March 5, in commemoration of International Women’s Day, IWD.

The Deputy British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, was the host at her Ikoyi residence, with members of the press, cast and professional organisations guests at the exclusive screening of the movie.

Also at the private screening were delegates from the United Nations Women, the Institute of Counsellors, The Education Partnership Centre, the Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and Sterling Bank.

Songstress, Omawumi Megbele; actor, Odunlade Adekola, Israeli singer, dancer and actress, Ronya Man; Canadian-trained actor and singer, Nengi Adoki, and Singer, Waje, were also in attendance.

The event was also graced by Heidi Uys, Head of Programming, Ebonylife TV; Kemi Dasilva-Ibru, Founder, WARIF; Dolapo Badmus; Ibidapo Martins, Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank; Dr. Tolu Oko-Igaire, Provost, the Institute of Counselling in Nigeria; Dayo Ogunrombi, Pastor, Gbagada Campus, Harvesters International Christian Centre; Iyalode Alaba Lawson, Chairman of the US-Nigeria Trade Council and also the Global Convener of Women Entrepreneurs & Professionals Development Networks in Nigeria(WEPDN).

Also at the screening of “Chatroom” was Affi Ibanga, the National Coordinator of Women Entrepreneurs & Professionals Development Networks in Nigeria(WEPDN); Isabelle Pearson of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine; Ndifreke Okwuegbunam of the Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation and Colonel Olajide Fadirepo(retd.).

Chatroom, the Chike Ibekwe-directed movie, is an inspiring story of hope and triumph, set against the backdrop of an original TV dance reality show.

It tells the story of a young girl, Ebiere, who enters a TV reality show contest to escape the haunting ghost of her past and her present deprivation.

However, an incident in the house forces her to go back to the past she had tried to forget and further reveal a disturbing secret that would throw the entire nation into shock. The hilarious experiences in the house turns the table in an unexpected way bound to keep audiences in stitches and on edge at the same time.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Head of Mission, British High Commission, Mr. Peter Thomas, said men have a major role to play in protecting women from gender-based violence and asked men all over to commit to protecting women.

Also, Peju Ibekwe said: “I produced the movie because of various reasons, but two stand out. First, I believe that a life can only be truly fulfilling when it positively impacts another life.

“There are so many hurting women and girls out there that have experienced abuse and need to break their silence, speak their truth, start the process of healing and live their best lives.

“Chatroom will be beautifully entertaining, literally therapeutic and an experience that cannot be missed.

“Second, Africa has a lot of exciting and intriguing stories waiting to be told creatively. I have always been passionate about production and “Chatroom” is one of so many more wholesome content that I will be working on.”

While seeking partnerships from public-spirited corporate organisations on screening of the film to women groups across the country, she said efforts would also be made to train counsellors, screen in schools and set up trained counselling teams across all tertiary institutions in the country.

Adesuwa Onyenokwe, veteran broadcaster and the publisher of Today’s Woman magazine, is the movie’s associate producer.

