Deposed Kano Emir arrives in Nasarawa

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Tuesday arrived in Awe local government area of Nasarawa State.

The monarch reportedly arrived in Awe at a few minutes before 7:00 p.m.

He was initially taken to the Loko local government area of the state following his banishment by the state government but was transferred to Awe over reported lack of social amenities in the area.

The Kano State Government on Monday dethroned the Emir for allegedly disrespecting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other constituted authorities in the state.

 

