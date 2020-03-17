Delta House Assembly passes vote of confidence on Oborevwori

Kindly Share This Story:

…says Delta is the first to enjoy autonomy in Nigeria

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State House of Assembly, yesterday passed a vote of confidence on its Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, insisting that the seventh Assembly is doing well under his leadership.

The vote of confidence was a sequel to a motion to that effect during plenary by the Member Representing Ika North East, Mr Anthony Elekeokwuri, seconded by the member representing Patani State Constituency, Mr Emmanuel Sinebe and unanimously adopted by the House.

Opening debate on the motion, Elekeokuri said the motion was based on the achievements of the House under the leadership of Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, stressing that the vote of confidence would spur them to do more for the state legislature.

Also read:

Maintaining that the leadership has done well, he said bills passed in the House have immensely helped the growth of the state with particular reference on the job creation law which, according to him, has brought dividends of government to the people.

He held that the Seventh Delta State House of Assembly had become a symbol of legislative autonomy, stressing that the State was the only state legislature in Nigeria, presently practising legislative autonomy.

In their separate contributions the members representing Ndokwa West, Charles Emetulu, Aniocha North, Emeka Nwaobi, Warri South-West, Emomotimi Guwor, Aniocha South, Austin Chikezie, Warri South I, Austin Uroye, Ethiope West, Erhiatake Ibori-Suonu, Udu, Peter Uviejitobor, Sapele, Felix Anirah, Burutu I, Forteta Asupa, and Isoko South I, Kenneth Ogba, eulogized the Speaker for the magnificent work of his leadership.

The Lawmakers said even new members have never been made to feel they were neophytes, emphasizing that they are at peace to support the motion on behalf of their various constituencies.

The legislators also commended Chief Oborevwori for not being carried away by the aura of power, describing him as a humble, competent leader who has proved to be different from others.

The Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori thanked the House for the show of love, saying that the vote of confidence on him by his colleagues would spur him to do more.

The Speaker stated that the explicit vote of the confidence reposed on the Leadership of the House was encouraging and assured that he would I continue to lead the House by the consensus of the majority of members and called for continued support for the leadership of the House.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: