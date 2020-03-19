Delta herdsmen killings: Tears as 10 victims get mass burial

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

Commercial activities were grounded, yesterday, in Uwheru kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State as indigenes trooped out to pay their last respects to the 10 victims of last month’s attack by suspected herdsmen in the area who were given mass burial.

Their remains left the Ughelli Central Hospital, where the corpses were kept after an autopsy, very early accompanied by visibly angry locals, who described the victims as heroes of the kingdom.

The deceased, who source at the hospital said died from multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the attacks, include, Dennis Itoje, Philip Emesharueke, Arhiakpore Steven, Oghenekparobo Emmanuel, Andrew Itiroghene Useh, Ochuko Ovwanre, Samson Coach Ogheneoruese, Kotor Boy, Abura Ejuweyere and Freeborn Israel.

They were later given mass burial at the Agadama Secondary School.

At the internment service, Rev Lucky Manuwa of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Agadama, prayed God to avenge the death of the locals, saying: “We pray that God should reward them accordingly.”

Also speaking, a chief from the area, Prof, Patrick Muoboghare, who also doubles as the state Commissioner for Higher Education, described the incident as a bitter pill to swallow for the people of the kingdom.

Muoboghare, while absolving the Delta State government over claims of treating the issues of armed herdsmen with kids glove, stated that as long as the police and other sister security agencies take orders from their superiors in Abuja, the state governor can’t do anything over the matter.

