Defence chief denies recruitment of repentant terrorists into military

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, on Thursday dismissed reports that repentant and rehabilitated Boko Haram members were being recruited into the Nigerian military.

The Defence chief stated this at a stakeholders’ Meeting of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) in Abuja.

The meeting was convened by the Defence Headquarters to work out modalities for the transfer of rehabilitated ex-Boko Haram terrorists to their national and state governments.

Olonisakin, who was represented by Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, AVM Nurudeen Balogun, said there have also been fears that products of OPSC are being recruited into the military and paramilitary organisations.

He said: “I wish to categorically refute the claim and assure Nigerians that none of the rehabilitated Nigerians from OPSC Deradicalization, Rehabilitation and Reintegration has been recruited into the Nigerian Military or any sister security agencies.

“Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent such from happening.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria and indeed the armed forces as well as the Security agencies are committed to ending the insurgency in the North East and other forms of criminalities bedevilling the nation.”

According to him, the military had made progress in the fight against insurgency.

He added that activities of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province terrorists had been greatly restricted to a small portion of Sambisa forest and isolated islands on the Lake Chad. (NAN)

Vanguard

