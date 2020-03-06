Curry: Golden State star scores 23 points in comeback game v Raptors

Stephen Curry scored 23 points in 27 minutes in his first match since October as the Golden State Warriors lost 121-113 to the Toronto Raptors.
The three-time NBA champion broke his left hand in the Warriors’ fourth game of the season and consequently missed 58 games.
Curry managed six rebounds and seven assists for his side, who lost their 10th straight home game
Norman Powell scored a career-high 37 points for the Raptors.
The Canadian side are second in the Eastern Conference and clinched a play-off berth with Thursday’s win.Meanwhile, the San Francisco side are bottom of the Western Conference and experiencing one of the worst seasons in their history.
BBC