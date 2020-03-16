CSOs react to Sanusi’s release from banishment, detention

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Monday, reacted to the recent release of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, from banishment and detention in Awe, Nasarawa State, ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday last week.

Speaking with Vanguard over the release order on Sanusi, the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, commended the court for granting Sanusi’s release from banishment.

He said: “Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, commends this development from the court by freeing and releasing Emir Sanusi from bondage and banishment.

“In the first place, Emir Sanusi’s arrest, detention, and banishment were illegal and gross violent violations of his fundamental Human Rights carried out with impunity and abuse of power and due process.

“The action by the government continues to confirm disrespect for Human Rights in Nigeria and calling for urgent sanity within the security institutions and political leadership.

“Therefore the emir’s decision to go to court to seek for his freedom under our constitutional provisions and other human rights legal frameworks was a good step and showed that the emir is a responsible and a non-violence man who believes in due process and rule of law.

“It is also an indication that the rule of law can still work and justice can always prevail against injustice.”

However, the CISLAC boss also called for an end to impunity and abuse of power in the country, which he said had fueled corruption, which makes corrupt leaders continue the oppression of other Nigerians.

“We must end impunity and abuse of power in Nigeria, which is fueling corruption and enhancing corrupt leaders.”

Meanwhile, he urged Sanusi to also fight injustice, corruption and human, and human rights abuses, which he (Rafsanjani) also alleged that his (Sanusi’s) determination to fight bad governance and corruption in Kano that led to his removal.

“I won’t believe that Sanusi will always fight against injustice, corruption and Human Rights abuses in Nigeria, as a matter of fact, it was because of his determination to fight bad governance and corruption in Kano that led to his removal so knowing his passion about liberating the common people he will surely continue to fight injustice for all.

“Sanusi’s involvement in Civil Society Groups like Kind Initiative founded by Hafsat Abiola and other groups that fight corruption and human rights places him in a good position to fight for the poor people in Nigeria”, he said.

Also reacting to the release of Sanusi the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Pince Deji Adeyanju, described the release order as court rescue, which should always be the case for the common man.

“My reaction is that he should not have been unlawfully detained in the first place. The courts have once again come to the rescue as expected. And it is noteworthy that the government this time around didn’t choose to disobey the order of Court

“This is what should ordinarily be the case always. Citizens should not ever think that they won’t get justice if they approach the courts or that even if they get justice in court orders of court won’t be obeyed. If such becomes a norm, then our society has been reduced to a jungle”, Adeyanju stated.

Still on the court order to release the dethroned Sanusi from detention, the Convener, Coalition In Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, said the pressure from Nigerians led to the release of the deposed Emir of Kano.

According to Atoye the rule of law is currently functions on public pressure, it is limited, depending on the overbearing interest of the Presidency, hence respect for it in Nigeria is not cast in the absoluteness of court pronouncements and the constitution.

He said, “Rule of law is not entrenched, institutionalized or automatic in Nigeria. It currently thrives on public pressure, especially if your case is or becomes a matter of public concern like that of the deposed Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

“Even at that, this public pressure to have the rule of law respected is also limited, depending on the overbearing interest of the Presidency. Sambo Dasuki only recently got released, after several bails were denied by the Federal Government. Ibrahim El-Zakzaky is still languishing in detention despite court orders granting him bails.

“The respect for rule of law in Nigeria is therefore not cast in the absoluteness of court pronouncements and the constitution. It could be encumbered or asserted, depending on how high the stakes were. Sanusi happened because the degree of abuses in how he was illegally banished to Nassarawa, had raised the limits and put pressure on the authorities.

“The efficacy of Rule of law is determined by its automatic application without the public necessarily making demands for enforcement. The attempt to make the rule of man to trump the rule of law is daily being vehemently resisted across the country. This remains the saving grace for both the poor and the rich.”

However, he also doubted whether Sanusi will really stand to defend oppressed Nigerians and fight all forms of injustice meted out to fellow countrymen.

“Will Sanusi also becomes an apostle of the rule of law? This is very much in doubt. He belongs among the rapacious ruling elites who have continued to undermine rule of law in the country. What is currently at the play is a matter of interest and ego. It is never about the common man”, he added.

