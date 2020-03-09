Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s crude oil grade, Bonny Light, Monday, declined to $32.98 per barrel, raising tension to the nation’s budget oil benchmark, pegged at $57 per barrel.

It was gathered that, within seconds of the market opening on Sunday night, oil prices declined to as much as 30 percent, moving crude to its lowest level in four years.

The Brent crude benchmark fell from $45 a barrel to $36.44 at the time of writing, while WTI plummeted from $40.45 to $32.97, in one of the single worst drops in recent history.

This development is coming at a time when Russia sparked what may end up being among the ugliest oil price wars in recent history. And Saudi Arabia is firing back,as the two oil superpowers face-off, American oil companies may end up as the biggest victims.

Reacting to this development, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN, Chairman, Okoroafor Bank-Anthony, said: “Brent and Bonny light are same in price, this is a very bad situation for us as a nation.

“Our budget is based on oil price of $57 per barrel and our foreign reserves are depleting. Most projects cannot move forward. We are a mono product economy and most of our foreign exchange comes from oil.”

Vanguard

