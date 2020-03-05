Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following reactions over the appointment of Justice Maurice Eneji, as acting Chief Judge of Cross River State, the Member representing Bekwarra, Obudu, Obanliku Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Rt Hon Legor Idagbo, has said Governor of Cross River State, Sir Ben Ayade, acted strictly in compliance with the Constitution.

Idagbo who is the Chairman, House Committee on Nigerian Local Content Development and Monitoring, stated this on a Facebook post through his handle @LegorIdagbo

The ranking lawmaker in his assertion said there was nothing wrong for the Governor to appoint whom he will and that without sentiments attached as insinuated by some people as he referred to retirement s of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court by President Muhammadu Buhari and the judiciary continues to function.

He said, “Governor Ben Ayade has acted in strict compliance with the dictates of the constitution with regards to the swearing-in of a substantive Chief Judge for Cross River State.

“He swore Justice Akon Ikpeme in as acting Chief Judge and following the recommendation by the NJC her name was forwarded for confirmation by the State House of Assembly.

“This recommendation was denied and His Excellency was forced to duly appoint Justice Maurice Eneji, who is also an eminently qualified Jurist, as acting Chief Judge. He will also act for a period of 3 months until a name is sent again to the House for confirmation. President Buhari has retired two Chief Justice’s of the supreme court and the Judiciary continues to function.”

The federal lawmaker also gave his full support to the Governor over the issue and said that “Governor Ayade, who by the way is a lawyer, will always respect the Judiciary and will also be guided by the constitution. On this, he has my full support.”

vanguard

