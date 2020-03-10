Kindly Share This Story:

Calls for his immediate release

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Civil Rights Movement, Tuesday, raised the alarm and writes President Muhammadu Buhari, over alleged arbitrary arrest and detention of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Monday.

The letter signed was by the convener, CRM, Deji Adeyanju, with subject ‘Unlawful and Unconstitutional Arrest And Detention of Former Emir Of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’ stating that the erstwhile Emir of Kano has been unduly and wrongfully denied his constitutional rights to liberty, to freely assemble and associate with other persons.

The letter also copied some relevant government organization including Attorney General of the Federation & Minister of Justice; Inspector-General of Police; Director-General of SSS; Ambassador, United States Embassy, Abuja; High Commissioner, British Embassy, Abuja; and Nigeria Bar Association.

It would be recalled that the Kano State Government, Monday, dethroned the embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, over what it described as ‘disrespect of lawful instructions’ from the Governor of the State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and other lawful authorities.

The dethronement of the Emir followed the decision of the State Council Executive, SEC, meeting presided over by the Governor.

A new Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, was immediately appointed by the state government as the 15th Emir of Kano to replace the deposed Sanusi.

The letter reads in part, “We write to inform you as a civil rights movement over the unlawful and unconstitutional arrest and detention of deposed former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

“We are greatly concerned over his arbitrarily arrest and detention as this negates all constitutional provisions on the right to liberty, peaceful assembly, and association, freedom of movement and freedom from discrimination.

“The arrest and detention after dethronement carried out by the Kano State is illegal and unconstitutional and many citizens are already insinuating it has your consent and blessing as security agencies carried out the unlawful and unconstitutional act.

“It is important that you use your good office and position as Commander-in-Chief to put a stop to this.

“Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has right to personal liberty guaranteed under section 35 of the 1999 constitution as amended; Right to peaceful assembly and association with other Nigerians guaranteed under section 40; Right to freedom of movement guaranteed under section 41; and Right to freedom from discrimination guaranteed under section 42 of the same constitution.”

The letter also gave similar instances to Sanusi’s unlawful arrest said that “Mr. President, you would recall that banishment and deportation of a deposed king have been declared severally by our courts to be unconstitutional.

“We refer you to the case of ‘Government of Kebbi State vs. HRH Mustapha Jokolo (2013)’ where the Court of Appeal condemned and declared that banishment and deportation of a deposed king is unconstitutional.

“We believe that as in the case of Gwandu Emirate above, Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has been unduly and wrongfully denied his constitutional rights to liberty, to freely assemble and associate with other persons – including the people of Kano State and to move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part thereof.

“Finally, we call on you to use your good office to immediately direct security agencies to respect his rights and release him accordingly. The world will be keenly watching Nigeria on this.”

