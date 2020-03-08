Crisis looms as Ibadan Mogajis divided over Auxiliary as head of park managers disciplinary c’ttee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

CRISIS is about to loom, just as the recent endorsement of Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known Auxiliary, as the chairman of disciplinary committee of motor park managers, by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has created a division in the camp of family heads in Ibadanland, otherwise known as ‘Authentic Mogajis’ of Ibadanland.

A faction of the family head, led by Mogaji Wale Oladoja, had last week visited the newly appointed park manager boss as part of the solidarity support for the government and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.

But the other faction, led by Mogaji Abduljelili Adanla kicked against the decision, saying they were not part of the group supporting the appointment of Mukaila Lamidi as leader of the park managers in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Ibadan on Sunday, a factional leader of the group, Mogaji Oladoja said he had the mandate and letter from the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji to form the Authentic Mogaji of Ibadanland, adding that he invited those challenging his authority as a leader of Authentic Mogajis to the group.

He said those parading themselves as leaders of the group have been suspended, while names of the new executive members of the real Authentic Mogajis would emerge in a week’s time when the necessary documents are perfected with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as contained in the letter received from the palace.

Oladoja, flanked at the press conference by Mogaji Ifagbenro Ifalere, Mogaji Musiliudeen Olalere, Mogaji Adekunle Aperin, Mogaji Fatai Olanrewaju and Mogaji Demola Olasomi challenged other faction to present their letter of appointment as Authentic Mogajis, before they started attacking individuals and government.

He said the group was formed to support the course of Olubadan of Ibadan land during his face-off with the government in the state, saying: “I am happy today because we achieved the objective.”

Oladoja said those who are saying they were not involved in partisan politics among the Mogajis are in the cabinet of the incumbent government in the state, asking whether they were picked on the streets.

According to Mogaji Oladoja, the crisis was not unconnected with the permutation of some groups within the group in a bid to 2023 race which, he said, would not go well with many of the Mogajis.

He further said the group believed in good governance and protection of the Olubadan stool, hence: “We won’t allow those who are benefiting from the current administration and engaging in blackmailing their benefactor,” he said.

