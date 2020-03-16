CRC Credit celebrates double in first quarter 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

As a further testament to its contributions in the credit sphere, CRC Credit Bureau Limited was recognized for ‘Outstanding Facilitation of Access to Finance’ in Nigeria by the Policy Development Facility Phase II (PDFII) at the Non-Oil Export Conference & Awards (NECA), on Thursday March 5, 2020 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This comes after receiving the Best Credit Bureau, Nigeria 2020 in January, by Capital Finance International (CFI.co), a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics and finance with its Headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

According to a statement, CRC Credit has gained this recognition because of its contributions in driving access to finance for individuals and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises which are the largest employers of labour in the Nigerian economy.

“The Theme of the event was ‘Growing Non-Oil Export Business in Nigeria: The Strategic Imperatives’ which covered three plenary discussions, the non-oil export awards and exhibitions from Made in Nigeria, Small and Medium Enterprises.

“The event had a cross section of private sector organizations, relevant government agencies, trade associations, development partners, members of the House of Assembly, along with other representatives in the non-oil export value chain as part of the dialogue at the event.

“The event also saw the launch of The Network of Practising Non-Oil Exporters of Nigeria (NPNEN) a body that will continue to champion advocacy and capacity development in the non-oil export space after PDF II closes”, the statement said.

The Managing Director/CEO, CRC Credit Bureau, Mr. Tunde Popoola, who was represented by Mrs. Peggy Chukwuma-Nwosu, Head of Business Development at the event said “CRC Credit will continue to use our robust database of credit information and superior technology to champion the cause of access to finance for MSMEs which will help end our dependency on Oil.

“At CRC Credit, we believe that MSMEs are the engine of growth for any economy and they can only thrive with access to finance, which is made easier with access to credit information for both the lender and borrower”, she noted.

Policy Development Facility Phase II (PDFII) funded with UK aid from the United Kingdom Government, is a flexible, rapid-response facility set up to support champions of change in implementing economic and social policies that lead to poverty reduction in Nigeria.

CRC is the largest credit reporting agency in Nigeria, responsible for over 95 per cent of the nation’s recorded credit data from commercial banks, on-bank institutions, utility companies and retailers thus improving the ability of credit providers and borrowers make informed lending and borrowing decisions.

