CP directs officers to enforce shutdown of markets, borders in Enugu

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has directed all police officers to enforce the order shutting down of markets, borders and inter-state transportation in the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday that the move was to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

NAN recalls that Enugu State Government had earlier ordered the shutdown of all markets, land borders and inter-state transportation in the state, which would take effect from 6 p.m. on March 31.

Ndukwe said: “Abdurrahman, who urged residents to remain law abiding and voluntarily comply with the orders, has reaffirmed the determination of the command to strictly enforce the orders.

“Anyone found flouting the orders will be made to bear the heavy burden of the law.

“The Commissioner has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments of the command to ensure strict enforcement of the orders.

“He further charged officers to observe the stipulated personal preventive measures on COVID-19 and ensure utmost professionalism while performing their duties in these trying times, as any contrary act or conduct will attract severe disciplinary sanctions.”

The police spokesman advised the residents to be vigilant, focused and adhere to the stipulated preventive measures as well as be united in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They have also been enjoined to report anyone found violating the law to the nearest police station or call the command’s numbers 08032003702, 08075390882 or 08086671202 or by sending an electronic mail to contact042ppro@gmail.com,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that the state government only exempted those dealing on food items, water, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and other basic daily domestic needs in the ban and restriction orders.

However, they must comply with the stipulated standard hygiene protocol by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), including frequent handwashing with soap, use of sanitiser and social distancing.

The government had closed all educational institutions, directed civil servants to work from home; suspended all cultural and social gatherings including marriages, burial ceremonies, masquerade festivals, drinking bars, night clubs and group sporting and recreational activities.

It also stipulated social distancing protocol during religious worship, in restaurants and eateries; while public transport operators are to observe following rules on passengers’ conveyance (commercial tricycle – two passengers; commercial buses – not more than two passengers per seat; and city cab – three passengers).

Vanguard Nigeria News

