COVlD-19: Union sensitises llorin residents

The llorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (lEDPU) on Saturday embarked on sensitisation programme against the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in llorin Emirate of Kwara.

The sensitisation programme, which was led by the National President of the Union, Alhaji Otta Aliyu-Uthman, with some members of the National Executive Council of the union, began at the Palace of the Emir of llorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The union also took the sensitisation to residents of the four High Chiefs in llorin; namely the Balogus of Alanamu, Ajikobi, Gambari and Fulani as well as Alhaji Abdulkareem Atebise, the Magaji Adaara compound, Agbaji quarters, Ilorin.

The national president of the union presented some packets of sanitisers and other preventive materials in all the places visited during the sensitisation exercise.

Aliyu-Uthman in his remarks at the palace of the Emir of llorin said the union embarked on the sensitisation programme to complement government effort toward further outbreak and spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are here to allow all the world know that the lEDPU supports all measures taken by the Federal and Kwara Governments against further outbreak and spread of the disease,” he said.

He said Kwara has zero record for the outbreak of deadly virus and advised residents of the state to continue to respect all government directives on prevention and maintain proper hygiene to guard against outbreak of the disease.

A member of the national executive council of the union and a Professor of Medicine with the University of llorin, Prof. Aliyu Ajibola-Akanbi2, said Coronavirus was real and advised the people to keep off from crowded areas.

Ajibola-Akanbi2 urged Nigerians to avoid taking cold water and obey the stay at home order of the government to enable the country get rid of the disease within the shortest time.

The Emir of Illorin, represented by Alhaji Shuaib Aremu, Magaji Are of llorin, who is also a a High Chief in llorin, commended the union for embarking on the programme.

He prayed God for total elimination of Coronavirus in all parts of the country and world at large.

The national president of the union later presented some packets of sanitisers and other preventive materials to the representative of the first class traditional ruler.

