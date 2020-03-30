Covid19 exposes imperfection in global health system – Ooni

Kindly Share This Story:

charges FG to work with alternative/natural medicine

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi on Monday said the outbreak of coronavirus has exposed the weakness of the global health system.

This is as the Monarch urged the Federal Government to also consider working with alternative/ natural medicine practitioners with a view to finding a lasting solution to the pandemic disease.

He disclosed this while addressing a press conference on the effect of coronavirus globally in his palace on Monday.

He said the pandemic has humbled global leaders, exposing the imperfection in the global health system, hence, stakeholders must work together to defeat it.

“This pandemic disease has taught us all a lesson, that there is no perfect health system throughout the world. We have seen from developed countries where they think they have a perfect system, yet, the pandemic thrives.

“Look at us now, nobody can leave his or her country across the world which implies that all parts of the world must be made habitable. We must all come together to make this country work, there is no perfect system anywhere in the world.

“Imagine how the world giant economies like that of the US and UK bowed and still bowing to coronavirus. The disease is not a respecter of anybody or any nation, it is a common enemy of the world that we must combat and defeat.

“This is the first time in Nigeria that we will have so much money and other resources being expended on our health sector. This in itself is a divine lesson that we must revive our health sector to satisfy everyone especially the poor and other vulnerable members of our society”, the Ooni noted.

Oba Ogunwusi added that the cure to the pandemic Coronavirus may lie in the ability to explore potentials of the alternative/natural medicine.

He charged practitioners of alternative/natural medicine to bring whatever is within their reach on board with a view to finding a solution to the pandemic disease ravaging humanity.

He said the Ifa Oracle had warned about the outbreak last year June during World Ifa festival but its warning was discarded globally except in Cuba where they had prepared ahead of disaster and is now helping other countries to combat it.

“A divine proclamation came out to the world last year June 6th, 2019, during the World Ifa Festival – Otura Meji which foretold the impending rage of this invisible pandemic war, but few heard us.

“Look at Cuba, a country that has strong traditional ties with Nigeria and the Kingdom of Ife, in particular, have not only defeated the Covid-19 but now rendering huge medical assistance to several countries across the world because they value their cultural heritage which they got from us.

“As the spiritual head, I have a lot gathered for the use of mankind as I am also currently working with Yem Kem International (Alternative Medicine Expert) pharmaceutical company for the packaging and distribution of these medications globally. I also challenge researchers both in Nigeria and abroad to make these natural herbs into clinical medicine and extract the vaccines from it.

“Necessity is the mother of invention, we must create results from our current ways of life which is strange to us as people. For example, the stay at the home policy of the government should be improved upon to enable people to work from home irrespective of their geographical locations.” Ooni Ogunwusi added.

While advocating that there are several positive sides to the pandemic, the Ooni noted that leaders especially those in the political class must rework the country’s system with a view to enabling Nigerians especially the youths to maximize their potentials.

The monarch equally thanked stakeholders across the country’s private sector for their kind donations, urging them to do more as it will remain an undisputed legacy that they stood for the country and her people in this moment of global health and economic challenges.

He also urged Nigerians to adhere to the strict precautionary measures laid down by the state and Federal governments as well as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control as the country struggles to end the pandemic.

