COVID-19:Suspected case in Enugu tests negative, says NCDC

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,NCDC,said the suspected case of coronavirus in Enugu State tested negative to the disease.

The centre which disclosed this in its Twitter handle early Monday,said laboratory result of the patient in Enugu suspected to have COVID-19 is negative.

The NCDC which said this in its Twitter handle, also said it was aware of a suspected case of Coronavirus in Enugu.

It advised people to wait for confirmation of any case from it before spreading on social media.

“It is important to wait for confirmation from NCDC before spreading information on social media.

“NCDC will continue to provide updates to the public”, it said.

Recall that the Enugu patient was taken into isolation for monitoring when she fell sick.

The suspected case was said to have fell sick and reported to hospital shortly after arrival in the country from the United Kingdom.

The government of Enugu State where the suspected had proceeded to was said to have alerted the centre having been informed of the suspected case health situation.

Commenting on it earlier, the agency had said:“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have #COVID-19.

“This is one of the several alerts received daily at the National #COVID19 Emergency Operations Centre.

” The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow .”

