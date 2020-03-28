COVID-19: Yungblnkz to donate equipment to hospitals in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nigerian musician Abimbola Jeremiah Popoola popularly known as Yungblnkz has promised to join the fight against Coronavirus that is currently ravaging the world by donating personal protection equipment (PPE) to hospitals in Oyo State in the bid to stop the spread of the disease.

“This pandemic has hit the world below the belt and I am concerned about my people in Nigeria because of the structure of the government and our health care system. I urge the Nigerian government to do all they can to make sure this doesn’t spread and cause more havoc than it already has.

I encourage Nigerians to wake up: don’t be careless and flout the advice to stay indoors. When you protect your health, don’t forget to include your mental health; self-isolating is also important.

“It’s imperative the Nigerian government work hand in hand with Nigerians to spread the awareness and also fight together to defeat the disease,” he said

On his contribution to the fight against the disease, he “I have been in communication with my people back at home, especially from my hometown in Oyo State. I recently cancelled my trip to Nigeria even before the government travel ban was made because I was flying from a country infected with COVID-19. Since I can’t be there presently to join in the fight against the pandemic, I have made provisions for the purchase of protective gears, which would be distributed to hospitals across Oyo State and other regions of Nigeria that are being overwhelmed by coronavirus.

As an advocate of good mental health, Yungblnkz created an advocacy group to curb the issue among Nigeria’s youths using his platforms as an influencer of young people to raise awareness of mental health issues in the country.

Vanguard

