Covid-19: Youths allegedly battle garri sellers over hike in price

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Some youths in Udu area of Udu local government area yesterday reportedly stormed some markets in the area forcing garri sellers to revert to the old price of N800 naira for the small paint can.

The youths according to eye witness accounts were heard shouting that the lockdown which commences in the state from Wednesday should not trigger off hike in the price of foodstuff.

Meantime there has been hike in the price of foodstuff in several markets.

A paint of Garri which sold between N750 and N800 as at yesterday went for N1800. A paint can of beans which was N600 as at yesterday was selling for N900. A tuber of yam that was sold between N5 to N600 as at yesterday was selling for N900.

Some of the traders told the Vanguard that they had no choice but to increase the price for what they sold.

“If we don’t increase our price for what we sell we can’t buy things we need at the end of the day from others that have raised their process”, some said.

Kindly Share This Story: