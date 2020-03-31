Kindly Share This Story:

..No Air peace flight landed in Calabar…Ita

There were reservations at Tinapa…Source

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Cross River State government has dismissed as untrue, news of an alleged Airpeace flight carrying 35 Americans or any other flight making a purported landing at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport on Monday evening.

Dismissing the report, Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Media& Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, in a statement on Tuesday that there was arrangement in place for the flight to come but the governor outrightly refused.

Ita said: “While there was indeed a curious arrangement to have the flight come to Calabar, His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade, however, refused outright to allow the airline fly into the state in line with his order to restrict flights as well as other cross border movements on land, air and sea.”

“The Ayade administration cannot compromise the safety of its citizens, no matter how tempting the prospects. The purported air peace flight never came to Calabar.

Vanguard learned that there were reservations for the foreigners at Tinapa Business&Leisure Resort, Calabar.

An inside source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that indeed there were reservations but the authorities insisted that the American must be tested either in Abuja or Lagos before they are allowed entrance into the state.

