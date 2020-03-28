Breaking News
COVID-19: Why we are not imposing curfew now ― Sanwo-Olu

Why no curfew in Lagos State ― Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, flanked by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (left) and Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola (right) during a media briefing to update on the Coronavirus pandemic, at Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

The Lagos state Governor dropped the idea of imposing a curfew in the state meant to allow the fumigation exercise of public space.

Relying on experts advice, the Governor said the disinfectant is non-toxic, noting that the exercise has commenced.

He said: “I am pleased to note that we have taken possession of over 200 disinfecting machines, and starting today, we will be disinfecting all major highways, bus stops, markets, parks and other public areas.

The Governor also said during a live press conference that if there is a need for curfew, government will not hesitate to impose it.

For now, everything remains the way they are.

