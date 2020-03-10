COVID-19: WHO, NCDC, others in Plateau to examine 43 isolated people

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

A team comprising of officials from the World Health Organization, WHO, the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the Federal and State Ministry of Health would on Wednesday proceed to Wase local government area of Plateau State were four Chinese and 39 Nigerians are being isolated and observed in case they manifest symptoms of the dreaded coronavirus disease.

The 43 people were isolated at Wase Town and Bakin Kaya community in the local government area but the State Commissioner for Health, Nimkong Ndam and his Information and Communication counterpart, Dan Majang called for calm as the people were being observed.

The people would complete their quarantine period between the 10th and 11th of this month.

Confirming the development, Manjang told Vanguard in Jos that, “Yes, today is March 10, a Medical team of relevant officials would be going to Wase tomorrow (Wednesday). The team comprises of officials from WHO, NCDC, Federal and State Ministry of Health.

“It’s only from WHO and Centre for Disease Control that can certify if these people have the disease or not. Even if there are symptoms, it is not sufficient for the Ministry of Health to say they have the disease. Because they cough, because they have malaria, how many people cough or have malaria right now as I am talking to you?

“These people are not showing any symptoms, they do have difficulty in breathing and we hope it remains so.”

He urged the people to remain calm as the process is being completed.

Vanguard

