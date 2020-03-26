Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

In the face of the gradual lockdown of the states and nation as a result of the raging Coronavirus, the leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN on Thursday says it has made all arrangements to sustain the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

The Chairman, Kano branch of IPMAN, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam arising from an emergency meeting with members in Kano disclosed this on Thursday.

Danmallam said the union was duty-bound to rise to the occasion and contribute their own quota in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

According to him, “In Consideration of the pivotal role petroleum products play as the engine room of the economy, IPMAN as an essential service provider would keep all its outlets open for business to lessen the impact of the restrictions placed on people and businesses.

“We urge the government to continue to open all access to petroleum products for lifting to marketers.

“IPMAN also enjoined the NNPC, DPR, PPPRA, PEF and other relevant stakeholders in the downstream sector of the industry to complement government efforts in facilitating smooth and efficient unbroken chain of supply and distribution of products seamlessly.

“It further called on all its members to adhere strictly to the advice and directives of health officials from the Federal and states ministry of health and NCDC as well as local health officials.

“Our members and indeed the public should pay attention to personal hygiene and ensure a safe social distance and to always wear face masks, hand gloves, wash hands with soap and sanitizer and to always keep wipes,” Danmallam said.

