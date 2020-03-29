Covid-19: We’ll keep filling stations open, away from fuel scarcity – IPMAN assures residents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

With the growing concerns and panic over the gradual lockdown resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, have assured residents that it would keep the filling stations open and away from fuel scarcity to cushion the effects.

The Chairman, Kano branch of IPMAN, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad Danmallam gave the assurance while addressing newsmen in the state on Sunday.

Danmallam said the association in collaboration with NNPC Kano depot have intensified efforts to collaborate with the NNPC to ensure that all filling stations remain wet with products across the zone during the period.

According to him, “The public should rest assured that the collaboration between the two organisations (IPMAN and NNPC) will ensure steady supply and distribution of petroleum products to all retail outlets in the zone and the country. “The effort would also complement the Federal Government’s efforts to cushion the effects of the restriction measures put in place to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus currently ravaging the world. “We commend the patriotic zeal and commitments of the NNPC leadership across all levels as well as the commitment of the leadership of Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) in ensuring that marketers get a speedy electronic loading and receiving priority in all depots as well as the DPR. “Loading activities are going on unhindered in the depot and we are working round the clock to see that economic activities are not disrupted and people’s lives are not adversely affected by this novel scourge. “We commend the governor of Kano state for his personal intervention in ensuring that all petroleum products trucks and personnel have hitch-free access to and from the state despite the state government restriction order. “On our part, our members shall continue to observe strict personal hygiene, social distancing and heed the advice of local health officials,” Danmallam however stated.

