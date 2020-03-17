COVID 19: We shouldn’t push our Luck too far, Senate President

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says no testingcCentres in South East, entire North

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has warned Nigeria as a country to be proactive by putting in place all the necessary equipment’s to guide against the Corona Virus ( COVID 19).

Lawan said that the Country must not relent by pushing its luck too far against the backdrop that Nigeria is not as affected like other countries in the world.

The President of the Senate who spoke the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kwara Central on reported cases of victims of Coronavirus, said that there is the need for the Federal Government to put in place enough testing centres in the Country.

According to Lawan, there is no single testing centre in the entire South East and the North, just as he called for all hands to be on deck in supporting the government to nip in the bud, the epidemic.

The President of the Senate also called on the Federal Government to monitor the construction of Isolation centres in the states to ensure that the centre’s are uniform ones and standardized.

Vanguard

