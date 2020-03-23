Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has said that the government should not isolate students and expose their parents to COVID-19.

She urged the government to remember that parents after working will go back home to meet their children.

According to the first lady, who called for a total lockdown on Monday in a tweet said it is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work.

It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work. We should not isolate students and expose their parents.

Let us remember that they will meet at home.#TotalLockDown#StayAtHome — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 23, 2020

You would recall that the federal government had ordered the closure of all schools and also restricted social gatherings having more than 20 people, including churches in Nigeria to contain the spread of the virus.

And as of March 23, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the first COVID-19 death in Nigeria has been recorded.

The case was a 67-year-old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK.

According to NCDC, he had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy Our thoughts are with his family.

The total number of cases recorded in Nigeria so far is 36, find the breakdown given by NCDC below

For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time Currently;

Lagos- 25

FCT- 6

Ogun- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1 Edo- 1

Total: 36 confirmed cases

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: