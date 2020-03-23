COVID-19: We are still open for business – Eko Hotel

Kindly Share This Story:

The Eko Hotels & Suites on Monday dismissed reports that it has shut down its operations over the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The hotel said in a statement that it is still open for business but scaled down its services to minimize the Coronavirus risk.

It, however, expressed regrets that its earlier statement had been highly misinterpreted and misunderstood.

According to the hotel, the decision to only keep open Eko Signature hotel, Eko Hotel, 1415 Seafood/Steakhouse, Kuramo Sports Cafe, Lagoon Breeze, and Calabash Bar, was in compliance with the government’s instructions on public gatherings.

It added that a significant number of its administrative staff have been advised to work from home in a bid to check the spread of the disease.

The statement read: “Eko Hotels & Suites take pride in prioritizing the safety of our guests, staff, and community, therefore, taking extensive precautionary measures in fighting COVID-19 by:

1) Educating our staff and providing visible information to guests about COVID-19 around all four hotel buildings.

2) Providing hand gloves and face masks to every security guard, especially those who check the temperature of everyone that uses any of the entrance gates into the hotel’s premises.

3) Mounting up hand sanitizer dispensers near elevators, every entry way to the halls and meeting rooms, and other public spaces around the hotel’s premises.

4) Making sure that our housekeeping team is continually disinfecting all surfaces around the hotel’s premises at intervals.

5) Providing hand gloves and face masks to all staff who have direct contact with guests within the hotel’s premises.

6) Encouraging our staff to properly wash their hands with soap and water at 20-minute intervals.

7) Minimizing the movement of staff by housing the staff servicing our operations in the premises

“The decision to only keep open Eko Signature hotel, Eko Hotel, 1415 Seafood/Steakhouse, Kuramo Sports Cafe, Lagoon Breeze and Calabash Bar, is to adhere to the Government’s instructions of having not more than 20 people gathered in the same space.

“A significant number of our administrative staff have been advised to work from home. This is because we strongly concur with the precautionary measure of social distancing, in order to eliminate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Wash and sanitize, keep your distance within our Hotels and stay safe.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: