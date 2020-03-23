COVID-19: WAEC closes offices nationwide

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has closed its offices in the country following the spread of Coronavirus.

To this end, the examination body said visitors will not be allowed into its offices nationwide, beginning from Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

But WAEC said, “some staff has been placed on essential duties to accommodate schools registering candidates for the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020.”

Head of National Office, WAEC, Nigeria, Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan, in a statement to this effect, Monday night, advised the general public to take advantage of available online channels for inquiries.

Areghan noted that the Council, in the light of the global coronavirus pandemic, has followed international protocols, including the recommended health and safety measures by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for social distancing and keeping the work environment safe for staff and stakeholders.

“In addition to steps already taken, the Council has decided to take the following extra measures to forestall the spread of the disease:

” Visitors will not be allowed into the Council’s offices nationwide, beginning from tomorrow, March 24, 2020.

“The general public is advised to take advantage of available online channels for inquiries, etc; 2. Some staff has been placed on essential duties to accommodate schools registering candidates for the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020.”

