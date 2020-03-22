COVID-19: void social visits to stations, don’t make unnecessary arrests, IGP cautions Nigerians, officers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, cautioned Nigerians to avoid social visits to police stations across Nigeria.

This is just as he warned officers to avoid “unnecessary arrests and detention of suspects.”

The statement, signed by force’ spokesperson, Frank Mba, with Ref No. CZ.5300/FPRD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.2/, reads: “The IGP, while urging officers to observe personal safety measures, further directs the Zonal AIGs and Command CPs to ensure that cases of unnecessary arrests and detention of suspects are not condoned.

“He reiterates that detention of suspects must be reduced to the barest minimum and that only very serious cases such as terrorism, armed robbery, homicide and other non-bailable offences should warrant detention.

“The IGP further directs that adequate measures be emplaced to screen persons to be committed into police custody.

“The IGP enjoins citizens to avoid social visits to police stations and other police offices and minimise official visits, except where absolutely necessary.”

“Also, in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive that all tertiary institutions be shut, the IGP has ordered the immediate closure of the Nigeria Police Academy as well as all Police Primary and Secondary Schools nationwide.

“The Force Medical Services has been empowered and directed to step up sensitisation programmes across Commands, Formations and Barracks in the country.”

Vanguard

